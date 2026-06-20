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regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 June 2026

In fear of unrest, Dhaka issues nationwide security alert ahead of Awami League's anniversary

Law enforcement agencies have been directed to enforce maximum vigilance during the next few days and take all necessary measures to prevent any acts of sabotage, unrest, or attempts to disrupt public order surrounding the occasion, home minister Salahuddin Ahmed said

PTI Published 20.06.26, 10:13 PM
In this April 10, 2017 file photo, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses Indo-Bangladesh Business Forum, in New Delhi. Hasina was on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, sentenced to six months in prison in a contempt of court case by the International Crimes Tribunal, while it now tries her on a major charge of committing crimes against humanity in absentia.

In this April 10, 2017 file photo, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses Indo-Bangladesh Business Forum, in New Delhi. Hasina was on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, sentenced to six months in prison in a contempt of court case by the International Crimes Tribunal, while it now tries her on a major charge of committing crimes against humanity in absentia. PTI

Bangladesh on Saturday issued a nationwide security alert over possible unrest ahead of the founding anniversary of the now-disbanded Awami League, the party of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The party was disbanded by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government after Hasina's government was toppled on August 5, 2024, following a violent student-led street protest dubbed the July Uprising.

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"We have intelligence information that Awami League may try to create unrest and instability in the country surrounding June 23," Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said while addressing a press conference.

Law enforcement agencies have been directed to enforce maximum vigilance during the next few days and take all necessary measures to prevent any acts of sabotage, unrest, or attempts to disrupt public order surrounding the occasion, he said.

Ahmed also said that the government is closely monitoring the situation, and the incumbent government does not consider the Awami League a political party and instead treats it as a "mafia organisation".

Earlier on Friday, in an internal communication to its field-level offices and units, the police headquarters said that the leaders and activists belonging to the Awami League might try to hoist party flags at local offices and bring out processions carrying banners to mark its founding anniversary in different parts of the country.

It added that such activities could trigger confrontations with activists of other political outfits, especially members of the student-led National Citizen Party, creating a risk of deterioration in law and order.

However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police ruled out any specific security threat but said they remained on high alert.

The Awami League has so far issued no notification on their online platforms, but some media reports suggest that the party activists were directed to hoist national and party flags at party offices and stage flash street processions.

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