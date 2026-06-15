Foo Fighters to make India debut with two-city tour in January 2027

American rock band Foo Fighters is set to make its long-awaited India debut with a two-city tour in January 2027, with the concerts produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the platform said in a statement.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted and 15-time Grammy Award-winning band will perform at Bengaluru LIVE in Bengaluru on January 29 and at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on January 31, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the events as more than just concerts, the organisers said Foo Fighters’ India debut will be “an all-day rock spectacle,” featuring a festival-style lineup of international and homegrown acts spanning multiple genres.

The Bengaluru show will feature performances by Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Die Spitz and The Pretty Reckless, while the Mumbai leg will include Mali, Still In Therapy, Die Spitz and The Pretty Reckless before the headlining set by Foo Fighters.

General ticket sales will begin at 12 pm IST on June 16 exclusively on BookMyShow.

Sourced by the correspondent

Expressing excitement ahead of the band's maiden performance in the country, frontman Dave Grohl said, “After 31 years as a band, we can’t wait to finally play for our fans in India. It’s taken a few years but we promise it’ll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights.”

Foo Fighters was formed in Seattle in 1994 by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl as a solo project following the disbandment of Nirvana. Over the years, it evolved into one of the world's most successful rock bands.

The current lineup includes Grohl, bassist Nate Mendel, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and drummer Ilan Rubin.

Across its career, the band has won 15 Grammy Awards, including five for Best Rock Album. In 2021, Foo Fighters received the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in its first year of eligibility.

The band is known for anthems such as This Is a Call, Everlong, Monkey Wrench, My Hero, Learn to Fly, All My Life, Times Like These, Best of You, The Pretender, Walk, These Days, The Sky Is a Neighborhood, No Son of Mine, Rescued, and Under You.

Its 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, was released on April 24.