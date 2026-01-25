MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nayanthara’s first-look poster for Mahesh Narayanan-directed ‘Patriot’ out

The film stars Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles alongside Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.01.26, 03:38 PM
Nayanthara’s first-look poster for Mahesh Narayanan-directed ‘Patriot’

Nayanthara’s first-look poster for Mahesh Narayanan-directed ‘Patriot’ Instagram

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Patriot have unveiled the first look poster featuring Nayanthara. The film stars Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles and is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, best known for acclaimed Malayalam films Malik, Take Off and Ariyippu.

Nayanthara re-shared the first look poster on her Instagram handle on Sunday, with the words ‘Dissent is Patriotic’ written across it.

In her caption, she wrote, “PATRIOT. A MAHESH NARAYANAN FILM @maheshnarayan_official @mammootty @mohanlal. Fahaad Faasil @kunchacks @antojosephfilmcompany”.

The project reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen after more than a decade. The legendary actors last appeared together in Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty (2013). Patriot also marks Nayanthara’s reunion with Mammootty after their 2016 release Puthiya Niyamam.

The ensemble cast also includes Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in pivotal roles.

Nayanthara was last seen in Test, which released in April, 2025. Directed by S Sashikanth, the film also starred R Madhavan and Siddharth in lead roles. The story revolved around three individuals — a struggling scientist, an aging cricketer, and a woman craving motherhood — whose lives intersect during a high-stakes India-Pakistan cricket match in Chennai.

