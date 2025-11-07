First 5 minutes of ‘Stranger Things’ S5 reveals how Vecna is connected to Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers

The first five minutes of Stranger Things Season 5, dropped by Netflix on Friday, takes viewers back to the beginning — 12 November, 1983 — when Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers went missing in the first instalment of the Duffer brothers-created sci-fi series.

“November 12, 1983. Watch the first 5 minutes of Stranger Things 5 now,” wrote the streaming platform alongside the video on Instagram.

The first episode of the new season begins with 12-year-old Will Byers shivering inside the Upside Down. He is soon pursued by a Demogorgon, and he climbs a tree to escape the humanoid monster. However, the monster finds him and throws him down. Byers then finds himself inside Vecna’s lair.

“You and I, we are going to do such beautiful things together, William,” says Vecna, placing his tentacles inside Byers’s mouth.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Stranger Things began in 2016 with the disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. This sparked a chain of events which culminated in Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) defeating Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the final episode of Season 4.

The cast of Season 5 also includes Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

The first four episodes will release on 27 November, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on 26 December. The finale will drop on New Year.

Netflix recently announced that the two-hour-long Stranger Things Season 5 finale will release theatrically in the US and Canada.