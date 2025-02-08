MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Prime Video series 'Gram Chikitsalay' begins filming

The upcoming series stars Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

PTI Published 08.02.25, 11:13 AM
A BTS still of Amol Parashar from the sets of 'Gram Chikitsalay'

A BTS still of Amol Parashar from the sets of 'Gram Chikitsalay' Instagram

Streaming service Prime Video on Friday announced that its latest original series "Gram Chikitsalay" has started shooting.

The series, described as a "delightful blend of humour and emotions", comes from production banner The Viral Fever (TVF).

It features an ensemble cast of Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

"Images of the Gram, for the gram. #GramChikitsalayaOnPrime, Now Filming," Prime Video posted on its official social media pages alongside photos from the show's set.

"Gram Chikitsalay" follows the journey of a doctor from the city as he adjusts to life at a small-town public health centre.

"It serves up a witty cocktail of a playful journey of self-discovery, unexpected friendships, and the awkward hilarity that comes with figuring out how to fit into a place that plays by its own rules," according to the official synopsis.

For Prime Video, TVF earlier produced hit shows like "Panchayat", "Hostel Daze" and "Aspirants".

