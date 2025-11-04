Film shooting resumes in Kashmir after six-month lull following Pahalgam terror attack

Film shooting has resumed in Kashmir six months after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 26 people, according to media reports.

The cast and crew of an upcoming Telugu comedy film have begun filming at the Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the same place where the terror attack took place on April 22.

The film is being directed by Vimal Krishna, known for films such as Jessie and Ladies & Gentleman.

In a statement, Krishna told reporters that Kashmir is safe for visitors and film shootings.

“I want to thank every Kashmiri. We are the first people to come here for shooting. I can say that it is 100 per cent safe. We feel totally safe. I hope in the coming days, more tourists come here,” Krishna said.

The filmmaker said that he was searching for a beautiful location for the film and Kashmir was the perfect place.

“I thought, why not Kashmir? Right now it is completely safe. We came for a recce in July and did not find any problem. We have been treated very well by the government, the security forces and especially locals who have treated us like their family members,” he added.

The makers will continue to shoot in Srinagar after completing the Pahalgam schedule.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam, killing 26 people — most of them tourists — in the deadliest assault the Baisaran Valley has witnessed since the 2019 Pulwama attack.