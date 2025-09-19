‘The best trilogy’: Fans call Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s ‘Jolly LLB 3’ a must-watch

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s latest comedy drama Jolly LLB 3 opened to positive reviews on Friday, with first-show viewers praising the storyline and acting performances.

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom drama completes the Jolly LLB trilogy.

“#JollyLLB3 is awesome entertainment movie from start to finish, it’s full of laughter, thoughtful social message and great courtroom drama,” a fan wrote on X.

The Jolly LLB film franchise satirises the intricacies of the Indian judicial system while weaving in elements of humour and poignant social commentary.

While Arshad played the protagonist in the first instalment of the film series in 2013, Akshay starred as the titular lawyer in the second part of the film, which hit theatres four years later in 2017.

A fan echoed comedian Ashish Chanchlani’s sentiments in a reshared post, celebrating Jolly LLB 3 as the film that finally breaks the so-called trilogy curse. They called the latest instalment possibly the best legal-drama trilogy Bollywood has delivered.

Sharing a still from the film, a fan on X said, “What a stunning first half @akshaykumar is back with a bang! Chemistry between him & @ArshadWarsi

has ticked all the boxes so far. No unnecessary scenes and surprisingly no songs.”

Heaping praise on Akshay Kumar, an X user wrote, “When Khiladi #AkshayKumar is on screen, it’s not just acting—it’s pure domination. Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Jolly LLB 3 prove why he’s untouchable..!they’re masterclasses in performance.”

Jolly LLB 3 also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Heaping praise on Gajraj Rao’s performance in the film, a fan tweeted, “What an actor ..... I am awestruck by the level of performance by @raogajraj! Salute.”

The first and second instalments of Jolly LLB portrayed the journey of two underdog lawyers striving for recognition and fairness within the legal arena. Both films performed well at the box office, gaining recognition as sleeper hits.

Calling the film a must-watch for everyone, an X user wrote, “ The story about farmers, their land, and rights hits with honesty and intensity that will truly shake you.”

“One word Review: terrific. What a performance by #AkshayKumar and Arshad,” tweeted another user.