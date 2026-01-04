‘Jana Nayagan’: Fan frenzy grips Tamil Nadu as the trailer for Vijay’s last film drops online

The makers of Jana Nayagan on Saturday released the trailer of actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming political drama. The 2 minute 52-second trailer premiered in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and garnered over 25 million views at the time of publishing this report.

Following the trailer launch, fans of the actor held celebrations in several places. In Chennai and Madurai, supporters gathered outside theatres and performed paal abishekam (ritual pouring of milk) over posters and cutouts of Vijay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Presenting the official trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and others,” KVN Productions said.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 9 January. Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Venkat K Narayana has produced the project.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film marks the final on-screen appearance for Vijay before he takes a plunge into electoral politics.

Soon after the trailer was released, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. One fan wrote, “One Last Trailer. One Last Movie. One Last Dance. One Last Time.”

In the trailer, Vijay is seen playing a fearless police officer and is introduced as “criminals ka king.” He is shown taking on criminals while enjoying the support of the public. At one point, he describes himself as an ordinary man.

The plot takes a turn when Mamitha Baiju’s character is attacked after Vijay plans to send her to the military, prompting him to seek revenge. Bobby Deol appears as the antagonist and challenges Vijay, saying he will destroy him within 30 days. The trailer ends with Vijay declaring that he will return to action.

The trailer release comes days after the film’s audio launch event held on 28 December in Malaysia, during which Vijay delivered an emotional speech urging fans to focus on his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.