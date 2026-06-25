‘Everyone is hiding something, nothing is black and white’: Mouni Roy on ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’

Actress Mouni Roy, in a statement, said that the Amazon MX Player series Ab Hoga Hisaab has given her the kind of space she loves working in as an actor.

Opening up about stepping into the layered and unpredictable world of the series, Mouni said, “The world of Ab Hoga Hisaab has a certain density to it. Everyone is hiding something, everyone has a reason, and nothing is black and white as it appears.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It keeps viewers guessing and constantly questioning who they should trust and where everyone’s loyalties truly lie. That’s exactly the kind of space I love working in as an actor,” Mouni explained.

Ab Hoga Hisaab also stars Shaheer Sheikh and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Talking about working with Shaheer and Sanjay, Mouni shared, “While Shaheer's calm energy made every day on set feel easy. By the end, it felt less like a shoot and more like a family.

“Working with Sanjay sir was a masterclass in itself. He has an incredible presence, but what stayed with me most was his stillness. He trusts silence, trusts the moment. Watching that discipline up close was a learning experience in itself,” Mouni added.

Recalling a behind-the-scenes moment, Mouni said, “There’s this one night we were shooting a fairly intense, emotionally heavy sequence, and right after the director called cut, the whole mood on set flipped. Someone cracked a joke, and within minutes we were all laughing, completely out of character.”

“That contrast, going from raw and dark to silly and light in sixty seconds, that’s something only a shoot set can give you, and I will carry that feeling with me for a long time,” Mouni recounted.

Directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, Ab Hoga Hisaab premiered on June 18.

“Recently-deported NRI Bobby’s life shatters when brother Bunty vanishes. His search exposes a human-trafficking ring masked as a Canada immigration network. With Inspector Dosanjh's help, Bobby battles corruption to save his brother,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

On the work front, Mouni is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming romantic comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The David Dhawan directorial, starring Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.