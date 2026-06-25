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regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 June 2026

Mexico fans revive homophobic chant during World Cup clash with Czech Republic

The slur, which literally means male prostitute in Spanish, could be heard at the Azteca stadium toward the end of the first half when Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar took a goal kick

AP Published 25.06.26, 01:12 PM
Mexico players celebrate after the match.

Mexico players celebrate after the match. Reuters

Fans at Mexico's final World Cup group stage match on Wednesday chanted a slur that has previously led to fines and other sanctions against the country's soccer federation.

The slur, which literally means male prostitute in Spanish, could be heard at the Azteca stadium toward the end of the first half when Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar took a goal kick.

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The chant has cost Mexico hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines levied by FIFA. It rose to popularity roughly 25 years ago and is used to intimidate goalkeepers when they take goal kicks.

It went viral in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was heard again in Russia during the 2018 World Cup and four years later in Qatar. It has persisted despite attempts by the Mexican soccer federation to stop it.

Mexico had already advanced to the knockout phase as Group A winners ahead of the match against the Czech Republic.

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