Priyanka Chopra says her international work doesn’t match the ‘variety’ of her Indian roles

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has said that while she has built a successful career in Hollywood, she believes her most significant work in the English-language entertainment industry is still ahead of her.

Speaking at the Cannes Lions conference on Wednesday, Chopra said she is focused on expanding her international career with more diverse projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite appearing in global productions such as Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections and the recently released The Bluff, Chopra said her body of work in Hollywood does not yet match the range of projects she undertook during her Hindi film career.

“In my Hindi-language career, I’ve worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres. Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much,” she said.

Chopra added that the next phase of her professional reinvention involves figuring out how in her English work she can bring that “kind of variety to my characters that I have been able to do in India”.

The actress also spoke about how marriage and motherhood have reshaped her personal and professional priorities.

“Your priorities really change. I don’t just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore. I don’t do five films a year. I don’t travel the way I used to. I’m really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with… I’m navigating working-mom life. I have so much more respect for my mother now,” she said.

Chopra’s first major role in Hollywood was with the lead role in ABC’s Quantico in 2015. She made her Hollywood film debut in 2017 with Baywatch, in which she played an antagonist alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

She subsequently appeared in projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel, Love Again and Isn't It Romantic.

Chopra currently lives in the United States with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie.

The actor was most recently seen in the second season of Citadel and the pirate adventure The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban.

She is set to return to Indian cinema with filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's pan-India saga Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.