Alka Yagnik says wheelchair at Padma ceremony was due to fatigue, asks fans not to worry

Playback singer Alka Yagnik on Thursday said she had requested a wheelchair at the Padma ceremony because she was fatigued after a long and memorable day.

A video from the ceremony, where she received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu, recently went viral on social media and sparked concern among her well-wishers. Yagnik was seen sitting in a wheelchair and was also assisted while making her way to the dais.

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The singer, who has remained away from the spotlight for the last two years as she recovers from hearing loss diagnosed in 2024, thanked fans for their support and asked them not to worry.

“I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery. After a long and memorable day at the Padma facilitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving.

“Please do not worry. I am feeling much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me,” the 60-year-old wrote on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Yagnik shared a statement reflecting on her health struggles over the past two years.

The singer suffered sensorineural nerve hearing loss following a viral attack in 2024. The condition occurs when there is damage to the tiny hair cells in the inner ear or the auditory nerve that carries sound signals to the brain.

“For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.

“Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude,” she wrote.

“This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience... I am slowly finding my way back,” she said.