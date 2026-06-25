‘Cocktail 2’ slows down at the box office, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’s remains steady

Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 is slowing down at the Indian box office while Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga maintains strong momentum on the back of positive word-of-mouth, trade figures show.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 5 crore nett on its sixth day in theatres. The film witnessed a dip from its Tuesday and Monday collections of Rs 6.75 crore nett each.

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The film recorded its highest single-day collection on Sunday, earning Rs 17.75 crore nett. Its total India gross collection now stands at Rs 76.64 crore, while the India nett collection has reached Rs 66 crore.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, Cocktail 2 has surpassed the lifetime India nett collections of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 51.35 crore nett).

A standalone sequel to 2012’s Cocktail, this romantic drama follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), college sweethearts who are deeply in love but sceptical about marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they reunite with Diya’s friend Ally (Kriti Sanon), leading to a series of events that test their relationship.

Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R. Vijan and Ankur Garg. The music has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics primarily written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its strong box-office run in its second week. The film, which had a slow start after its release on June 12, has gained momentum following positive reviews and strong audience response.

Sacnilk reported that the film collected Rs 2.60 crore nett in India on its second Wednesday, taking its domestic total to Rs 32.45 crore. The collection was lower than Tuesday’s Rs 3.10 crore nett but remained above Monday’s Rs 2.50 crore nett.

The film earned Rs 12.25 crore nett in its first week and posted solid numbers in its second week. It collected Rs 1.90 crore nett on its second Friday before witnessing growth over the weekend, earning Rs 4.35 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 5.75 crore on Sunday nett.

Main Vaapas Aaunga has now overtaken the lifetime India net collection of Chand Mera Dil, which earned Rs 29.09 crore nett following its theatrical release on May 22.

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles, with Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani and Danish Pandor in supporting parts.

The film revolves around 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), who seeks to travel to Pakistan as his health deteriorates. His grandson Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh) gradually discovers that the elderly man is searching for closure related to his past in pre-Partition India.