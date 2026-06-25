‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ teaser: Guddu, Munna, Kaleen Bhaiya are back in action

Ali Fazal’s Guddu, Divyendu’s Munna and Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya are back in action in the first-look teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie, dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The two-minute-22-second-long video shows the power struggles in the world of Mirzapur. We also get a glimpse of Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, a role originally played by Vikrant Massey in the web series.



The clip also introduces new cast member Ravi Kishan.

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“Witness the epic untold story, this September. Get ready for bhaukaal on the big screen. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie only in cinemas on 4th September in Hindi & Telugu”, reads the caption on Instagram.

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who previously helmed the hit Prime Video show.

Mirzapur: The Movie will also see the return of Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta.

Mirzapur series debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2018, followed by subsequent seasons in 2020 and 2024. The show has also been renewed for a fourth season.

Set in Uttar Pradesh, the story revolves around Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a ruthless mafia don who rules a lawless city.

Mirzapur: The Movie is slated to release in theatres on September 4.