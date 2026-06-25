Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Kolkata on Thursday; IMD issues red warning for South 24 Parganas

An intense spell of rain, thunderstorm and gusty winds swept across the city and adjoining districts on Thursday afternoon, leaving several roads waterlogged.

The downpour affected daily life across Kolkata, Salt Lake and neighbouring areas, with commuters facing delays as water accumulated on key thoroughfares.

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The rain also hampered rescue operations at the site of the collapsed warehouse in Taratala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning at 2.16pm for parts of North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, forecasting severe thunderstorms accompanied by intense rainfall, lightning and winds reaching 50-60kmph over the next few hours.

The weather office warned of possible lightning strikes, waterlogging in low-lying areas and the risk of trees being uprooted.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal have created conditions conducive to thunderstorm activity across south Bengal. Weather officials said light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely over Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia and adjoining districts.

While south Bengal is set to experience intermittent thunderstorms, north Bengal is likely to witness a more intense wet spell, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast between June 27 and June 29.

The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid open fields, trees and water bodies, and unplug electrical appliances to prevent damage from power surges. The warning remains valid for the next few hours, with further thunderstorm activity expected in several districts over the coming days.