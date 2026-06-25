Amazon CEO Andy Jassy meets PM Modi, announces plans to invest $48 billion in India from 2026 to 2030

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and outlined the e-commerce company's plans to invest an additional USD 13 billion in India to expand AI and cloud infrastructure by 2030.

Jassy underlined the company's long-term commitment to India. The fresh investment line-up will take Amazon's total capital infusion in the country to USD 48 billion between 2026 and 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today in New Delhi. Jassy reiterated Amazon's long-term commitment to India and announced plans to invest an additional USD 13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030," Amazon said in a statement.

This takes Amazon's total planned investment in expanding and supporting AI and cloud infrastructure to over USD 21 billion between 2026 and 2030, establishing it as one of the largest global AI and cloud infrastructure investors in the country.

"The investment will expand AWS (Amazon Web Services) data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises and government organisations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies and developer tools to innovate faster, scale rapidly, and serve customers globally," Amazon added.

With this, Amazon's cumulative investments in India from 2010 to 2030 stand at over USD 88 billion.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.