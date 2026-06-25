Ajay Devgn-starrer action drama 'Chauhaan' to release in October 2027

Actor Ajay Devgn is set to headline “Chauhaan”, an action entertainer which will be released in theatres on October 1, 2027, the makers announced on Thursday.

The project was announcement on the birth anniversary of Devgn's father Veeru Devgan, who was one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated stunt choreographers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, the film will be directed by Neeraj Yadav, known for his work as a writer on movies such as "An Action Hero" and "Tere Ishk Mein".

The makers also released an announcement video, offering a glimpse into the film’s gritty action-packed world.

Set against a volatile backdrop in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, the film will see Devgn step into the role of an army officer.

“Chauhaan” is being produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

Devgn will next be seen in the comedy franchise film "Dhamaal 4", slated for release on July 3. It will be followed by the third instalment of the "Drishyam" franchise, in which he reprises his popular role as Vijay Salgaonkar.

He also has "Ranger", an action-adventure co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Tamannaah Bhatia, in the pipeline.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.