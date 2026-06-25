‘Prahaar’ teaser: Rajkummar Rao transforms into prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in this courtroom drama

Rajkummar Rao is set to portray Indian public prosecutor, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, in the upcoming courtroom drama Prahaar.

Sharing the first-look teaser on X, production house Maddock Films wrote, “When justice needed a voice, one man became its Prahaar. Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikam unfolds the truth.”

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The one-minute-53-second-long video offers a glimpse into the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack trial, with Rao’s Nikam leading the prosecution against Ajmal Kasab and pushing for capital punishment.

Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lalit Prabhakar, Ritvik Sahore.

“Revisits defining criminal trials in Indian history, exploring public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam’s role in legal battles surrounding the 1993 Bombay Blasts and 2008 Mumbai Train Attacks,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, Prahaar is slated to release in theatres on August 7.

On the work front, Rao is currently shooting for the upcoming biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. The biopic will chronicle Ganguly’s journey with the Indian cricket team till 2011.