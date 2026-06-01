‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Zendaya-starrer HBO series comes to an end

The third season of Euphoria, starring Zendaya as Rue, has ended, with the creators confirming the show will not continue beyond this season.

Euphoria Season 3 premiered on HBO on April 12.

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According to Variety, during a conversation with hosts Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica on their podcast Popcast, Euphoria creator, writer, and director Sam Levinson confirmed the development.

The series first premiered in 2019 and returned for a second season in 2022.

Season 2 of the HBO series concluded with Lexi Howard’s (Maude Apatow) play inspired by her friends and classmates, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) turning his father Cal (Dane) in to the police after discovering a flash drive containing evidence of illegal sexual encounters. Rue Bennett (Zendaya) remains sober as she and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) appear to reconnect.

The new season jumps ahead five years. Cassie Howard (Sweeney) and Nate are married and living in the suburbs, while Rue is in Mexico, working to pay off a debt to drug dealer Laurie (Kelly).

“Euphoria followed “a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.” In Season 3, after a time jump, they “wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption and the problem of evil,” reads the official logline of the show.

Series creator Sam Levinson has previously said that Jules is attending art school, Maddy Perez (Demie) is working at a Hollywood talent agency, and Lexi is employed as an assistant to a showrunner played by new cast member Sharon Stone.

Zendaya previously won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the show’s first two seasons.

New cast members who joined Season 3 included Stone, Rosalía, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth and Marshawn Lynch.

Additional new cast members also included Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.