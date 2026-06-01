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Daniel Radcliffe says his son is unaware of his fame and he prefers to keep it that way

Radcliffe rose to fame after portraying the titular character in the Harry Potter film series

PTI Published 01.06.26, 05:53 PM
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"Harry Potter" actor Daniel Radcliffe says he has kept his fandom hidden from his son and plans to keep it the same way.

Radcliffe emerged as a global star after essaying the role of the titular character in the "Harry Potter" film series. He later went on to feature in projects such as "Pizza Movie" and "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story".

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The actor recalled watching the Winter Olympics with his partner and actor Erin Darke, when their son, suddenly saw the actor in a commercial for the Broadway play. "I had walked out of the room, and suddenly the ad for the show came up, and he's never seen anything I've done or been aware," the actor told entertainment news magazine People.

"He just goes, with the tone of voice that was like, 'I'm not crazy right?' Then he was like, 'Did he leave?' because he thought because I left the room, I had then suddenly appeared on the TV," he added.

The couple welcomed their son in April 2023.

Radcliffe says it is easier to explain professions such as a doctor or a policeman. "As an actor. You know you can explain policeman, fireman and doctor...But when you get to acting, you're like, ‘Yeah, we tell stories, you know, like your books. We sort of act out your stories.’ He's truly so far away from having a concept of what I do, and I'm going to keep him in the dark as long as," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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