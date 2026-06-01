India’s seafood exports hit record Rs 73,890 crore in FY26, frozen shrimp remains top export product

India's seafood exports touched an all-time high in both volume and value during the 2025-26 fiscal year, driven by strong demand for frozen shrimp and sustained imports from key markets such as the United States and China.

India exported 19,72,018 metric tonnes of seafood worth Rs 73,890.46 crore in FY26, marking the highest-ever performance for the sector, according to the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

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"India exported 19,72,018 metric tons (MT) of seafood valued at Rs 73,890.46 crore ($8.46 billion) during the 2025-26 fiscal year, registering an all-time high in terms of both volume and value," stated P Jawahar, IAS, Chairman, MPEDA.

The United States and China continued to be the leading destinations for Indian seafood exports during the year. Frozen shrimp remained the dominant export product, accounting for 40.19 per cent of the total quantity exported and 66.52 per cent of export earnings in US dollar terms.

Exports of frozen shrimp stood at 7,92,647 MT, valued at Rs 49,037.93 crore ($5.62 billion). During the fiscal year, shrimp exports rose by 13.16 per cent in rupee terms and 8.64 per cent in US dollar terms.

The United States remained the largest market for frozen shrimp, importing 2,56,128 MT, followed by China at 1,69,505 MT. The European Union imported 1,35,599 MT, while Southeast Asia, Japan and the Middle East imported 83,810 MT, 40,776 MT and 30,478 MT, respectively. Exports of both Litopenaeus vannamei and Black Tiger shrimp registered growth in volume and value.

Frozen fish emerged as the second-largest export category, earning Rs 5,658.37 crore ($643.70 million). Dried seafood products ranked third, generating ₹5,079.09 crore ($577.44 million) and recording a sharp 78.05 per cent growth in value terms in rupees.

Exports of frozen squid reached 1,02,060 MT worth Rs 4,493.80 crore ($513.84 million), while frozen cuttlefish exports stood at 67,157 MT valued at $331.96 million. Cuttlefish exports grew by 13.32 per cent in quantity and 16.25 per cent in value in US dollar terms.

Exports of chilled seafood products generated Rs 622.31 crore ($71.27 million), while live seafood exports earned $62.43 million, registering an 11.46 per cent increase in value.

Among overseas markets, the United States remained the largest importer of Indian seafood in value terms, importing 2,79,193 MT valued at Rs 20,263.27 crore ($2.33 billion). However, exports to the US declined by 10.82 per cent in rupee value, 14.22 per cent in dollar value and 19.51 per cent in volume. Frozen shrimp accounted for 93.55 per cent of India's seafood exports to the US by value.

China emerged as the largest destination in volume terms, importing 4,90,369 MT of seafood worth $1.61 billion. The European Union remained the third-largest market in value terms, importing 2,97,518 MT valued at $1.59 billion, followed by Southeast Asia, which imported 4,51,756 MT worth $1.35 billion.

Japan retained its position as the fifth-largest importer by value, importing 1,05,228 MT worth $452.91 million, while the Middle East ranked sixth with imports of 76,743 MT valued at $283 million.

Among Indian ports, Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Kochi handled the highest volume of seafood cargo during FY26.