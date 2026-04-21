Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’ to hit theatres during Independence Day weekend

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 is set to release in theatres on August 14, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Sharing a set of posters and a picture of producer Vishesh Bhatt, the official Instagram page of the production house Vishesh Films wrote, “Keep yourself FREE this Independence Day weekend and Join us on 14 Aug 2026, Awarapan 2 in Cinemas.”

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The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, is being produced by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films banner.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the first Awarapan film also starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi. It was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and emerged as a cult hit despite being a commercial failure when it was released back in 2007.

Hashmi had first announced the sequel, directed by Nitin Kakkar, in March 2025. In a teaser video, his character was seen travelling by boat at sunset, releasing pigeons from a cage, in a throwback to a scene from the original film. The background score featured the song Tera Mera Rishta from the 2007 film.

Hashmi was last seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Netflix thriller series Taskaree: The Smugglers Web, which premiered on January 14.