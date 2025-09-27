Emraan Hashmi, Pawan Kalyan-starrer ‘They Call Him OG’ crashes at box office on Day 2

Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG crashed at the domestic box office on Day 2, registering a 69 per cent drop in earnings compared to the opening day. The action film, however, has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Directed by Sujeeth, the actioner earned Rs 21 crore nett in paid previews, followed by Rs 63.75 crore nett on the opening day. The daily earning dropped to Rs 19.25 crore nett on Friday, taking the two-day domestic haul to Rs 104 crore nett.

They Call Him OG follows Hashmi’s Omi Bhau as he takes control of Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera a.k.a OG’s criminal underworld. The film marks Hashmi’s Telugu film debut.

Produced by D.V.V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 has crossed the Rs 75-crore mark in India, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film began its box office journey on September 19 with a collection of Rs 12.5 crore nett. It went on to earn Rs 74 crore nett in Week 1. The courtroom comedy added another Rs 4 crore nett to its earnings on second Friday, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 78 crore nett in eight days.

In Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar’s Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra and Arshad Warsi’s Jagdish ‘Jolly’ Tyagi face off in the courtroom before Judge Sundar Laal Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla). The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.