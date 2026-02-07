Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield indicted on four counts of sexual contact with a child

Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield has been indicted in the US state of New Mexico on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child, as per media reports.

The charges stem from allegations made by child actors Busfield worked with on the set of the Fox television series The Cleaning Lady, which he directed and produced.

A grand-jury indictment unsealed on Friday carries state charges that supersede those previously announced by the county prosecutor last month.

Busfield, 68, known for his roles in The West Wing, Field of Dreams and Thirtysomething, has denied the allegations. He surrendered to state authorities last month after a warrant was issued for his arrest and was later released pending trial.

He had initially been taken into custody in Albuquerque on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

“As with all criminal proceedings, Mr Busfield is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. This case will proceed through the judicial process and is expected to move forward to trial,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said while announcing the indictment. He added that protecting children remains a top priority for his office, as per BBC.

According to the indictment, reviewed by the BBC, Busfield is accused of having, between October 19, 2022 and September 10, 2023, “touched or applied force to the intimate parts” of one unnamed boy when he was under the age of 13.

The felony charges carry a potential sentence of six years in prison per count, court documents state.

Busfield’s civil attorney, Stanton “Larry” Stein, told the BBC the indictment was not unexpected but described it as “deeply concerning”, saying prosecutors were proceeding with a case that is “fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial”.

In January, Judge David A Murphy authorised Busfield’s release on his own recognisance, without bail, requiring him to appear at all future court dates.

Busfield’s defence team has submitted more than 70 letters attesting to his character and said he underwent and passed a polygraph test related to the allegations.

In an arrest warrant issued earlier, prosecutors said the parents of two boys alleged that Busfield groomed and sexually abused the children while working on The Cleaning Lady set.

Authorities said the boys referred to Busfield as “Uncle Tim” and alleged he “would tickle them on the stomach and legs”. According to the arrest affidavit, both boys told investigators they were touched inappropriately over several years.

Busfield’s lawyers have said the accusations were motivated by revenge after the children were removed from the series, angering their mother.