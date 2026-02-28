MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 February 2026

United States backs Pakistan’s ‘right to defend itself’ against Afghan Taliban

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers had said on Friday they were willing to negotiate after Pakistan bombed their forces in major cities

Reuters Published 28.02.26, 10:36 AM
Friendship Gate, following the exchanges of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces, in Chaman

An army soldier stands guard at a deserted entry point at the Friendship Gate, following the exchanges of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces, at the border crossing between the two countries, in Chaman, Pakistan February 27, 2026. Reuters

The United States said on Friday it supported Pakistan's "right to defend itself" against attacks from Afghanistan's Taliban rulers after Islamabad said earlier in the day that the neighboring countries were in "open war."

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers had said on Friday they were willing to negotiate after Pakistan bombed their forces in major cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The United States supports Pakistan's right to defend itself against attacks from the Taliban, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group," a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Pakistan is nuclear-armed and its military capabilities are vastly superior to Afghanistan's. However, the Taliban are adept at guerrilla warfare, hardened by decades of fighting with U.S.-led forces, before returning to power in 2021 when Washington withdrew chaotically.

Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally of Washington. The U.S. considers the Afghan Taliban to be a "terrorist" group.

The latest violence erupted after Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory last weekend triggered Afghan retaliatory attacks along the border on Thursday, escalating long-simmering tensions over Pakistan's claim that Afghanistan shelters Pakistani Taliban militants. Afghanistan denies this and argues Pakistan is deflecting blame for its own security failures.

The State Department spokesperson said Washington was aware of the escalation in tensions and "outbreak of fighting between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban," adding the U.S. was "saddened by the loss of life."

Both sides reported heavy losses in the fighting, which Pakistan's Defense Minister Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said amounted to an "open war".

"The Taliban have consistently failed to uphold their counterterrorism commitments," the State Department said, adding that "terrorist groups use Afghanistan as a launching pad for their heinous attacks."

RELATED TOPICS

Pakistan Afghanistan War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI reaches deal with US Department of War for classified AI access

'In all of our interactions, the DoW displayed a deep respect for safety and a desire to partner to achieve the best possible outcome,' Sam Altman said in a social media post
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Don't want to use military force ⁠in Iran but sometimes you have to

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT