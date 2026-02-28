Susan Sarandon says she was blacklisted in Hollywood for pro-Palestine stance

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon said she was effectively blacklisted in Hollywood after speaking out in support of Palestinians, telling reporters in Spain that she was dropped by her agency and shut out of major studio work.

Sarandon, in Barcelona to receive a career achievement award at the 40th Goya Awards, said her participation in pro-Palestinian rallies and calls for a ceasefire in Gaza led to professional consequences.

“I was fired by my agency, specifically for marching and speaking out about Gaza, for asking for a cease fire, and it became impossible for me to even be on television. I don’t know lately if it’s changed, but, I couldn’t do any major film, anything connected with Hollywood,” she said at a press conference on Saturday.

The Thelma & Louise star was dropped by United Talent Agency in 2023 after appearing at several rallies in support of Palestinians. The actress has since signed with United Agents in the UK and Do MGMT in Italy, and has largely worked outside the United States.

“I just did a film in Italy, and I did a play at the Old Vic [in London] for a number of months. An Italian director just hired me, but he was told not to hire me. So, right now I kind of specialise in tiny, independent films with directors who have never directed before, and films that are in Europe or in Italy. So, that’s the main reason I haven’t been been working as much,” she said.

Sarandon is in post-production on Italian feature The Echo Chamber alongside Alicia Vikander and on U.S. indie The Accompanist, marking the directorial debut of actor Zach Woods.

During the press conference, she also praised Spain’s stance during the Gaza conflict, becoming emotional as she described what she called the “strength and moral clarity” of the government.

“To see Spain and the President’s support for Gaza, and to have actors like Javier Bardem come forward with such a strong voice, is so important to us in the United States. I can’t tell you, when you turn on the TV and you see how strong Spain is, and how clear that you are morally about these issues, it makes you feel less alone, and it makes you feel that there is hope, because you just don’t hear that on TV in the U.S.”

“When a nation stands up, and I include Ireland in this too, I can’t tell you how very important it is to those of us who are trying — in an atmosphere that is very difficult — when we see that kind of strength and moral clarity, how much it means to us,” she further said.

“I personally feel very strongly that the annihilation of the Palestinian people is a horrible crime, and I’m very ashamed to be paying for that.” Sarandon added.

She also described U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as “unconstitutional” and “doing all kinds of illegal things, particularly to Black and brown people”.

“I’m very proud of the communities that have managed to find a way to fight against ICE, and I think that’s what it’s going to take, because no one at the top is going to save us from any of these things,” she said.