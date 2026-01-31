Dustin and Steve from ‘Stranger Things’ reunite, this time for a hockey game

Dustin Henderson and Steve Harrington from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things recently reunited for a hockey game, far away from the fictional world of Hawkins.

Actors Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery, who played the iconic duo in the sci-fi thriller, watched the New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins game on Friday, leaving their fans brimming with excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“IYKYK,” wrote the official handle of the NY Rangers team on Instagram alongside a set of pictures featuring the actors spending quality time at the game, supporting their favourite team.

While Gaten sported a blue jersey of the NY Rangers, Joe looked dapper in a moss-green jacket paired with denims and a beanie.

The unlikely friendship between Dustin, played by Gaten Matarazzo, and Steve, played by Joe Keery, became an instant hit, following the premiere of Stranger Things Season 2 in 2017. It remains one of the most beloved friendship arcs of Stranger Things.

Their equation, defined by humour, trust, and mutual support, had Steve protecting Dustin from monsters and Dustin helping Steve develop a more selfless, mature personality.

In the latter seasons, Steve emerged as a mentor and protector for Dustin, and their bond strengthened, with them becoming central to the group’s survival, often acting as a comedic yet reliable duo.

In Season 5, however, the duo faced challenges as their bond was tested by intense, grief-driven conflict following Eddie Munson's death in Season 4.

After a decade-long run, Stranger Things concluded with the Hawkins gang — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) — facing off against their archenemy Vecna one last time.

While the first volume of the fifth season premiered on November 26, 2025, the second volume hit the streamer on December 26, 2025. The final episode dropped on Netflix on January 1.

Netflix recently dropped a new documentary, One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5.