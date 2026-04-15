CinemaCon 2026: ‘Dune: Part Three’ footage offers a darker look at Paul Atreides’ rise to power

Dune: Part Three was the centre of attraction at CinemaCon 2026 on Tuesday as Warner Bros. and Legendary unveiled new footage from the highly-anticipated sequel, offering a darker look at Paul Atreides’ rise to power.

The seven-minute opening sequence from the upcoming film, introduced by director Denis Villeneuve alongside cast members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa, depicts a galaxy under strain as Paul assumes the role of Padishah Emperor.

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The clip highlights the personal and political costs of his ascent, including his separation from Chani (Zendaya) and a strategic marriage to Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh).

Dune: Part Three is set 17 years after the events of its predecessor, with Chalamet describing his character as having become “his worst vision”. In one scene, Momoa’s character confronts Paul, saying, “You have conquered the galaxy. You have destroyed thousands of worlds. I think you are way beyond redemption”.

Returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem, while Anya Taylor-Joy is set to take on a more prominent role. New cast additions include Robert Pattinson as the antagonist Scytale.

Warner Bros. staged an elaborate presentation for the film, featuring performers dressed as Fremen, some suspended from the ceiling, before the footage was screened, Variety reported.

Villeneuve indicated that the third instalment would mark a tonal shift for the series. “I didn’t want to walk in my own footsteps,” he said. “I wanted to do something new.” He described the first film as “more meditative, more contemplative” and the second as “a war movie,” adding that the third entry is a thriller. “It’s more action-packed, faster paced, and more emotional.”

Reflecting on the decade-long journey of bringing the franchise to screen, Villeneuve said, “It was quite emotional for me to bring them back one last time in front of the camera and say farewell to Paul and Chani in the desert. We became like a small family. This was 10 years of our life”.

Chalamet echoed the sentiment, saying he has “grown up” on the set and calling it “a deep honor, if not the biggest honor of my career to work with the one, Denis Villeneuve,” adding that the director is “on another level”.

Villeneuve added the film would conclude Paul’s arc, though not necessarily with a conventional resolution.

Dune: Part Three is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18, 2026. It will clash at the box office with Avengers: Doomsday.