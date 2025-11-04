Disha Patani joins the cast of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, Akshay Kumar says ‘We miss you Katrina’

After Aftab Shivdasani, actress Disha Patani joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's comedy drama Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment in the Welcome franchise, Akshay announced on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Akshay shared a video featuring Disha from the film's sets. Alongside the video, he penned a note dedicating it to actress Katrina Kaif, who starred alongside him in the first film of the franchise, released in 2007.

“From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha & I bring you ‘Welcome to the Jungle’… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina ,” the actor wrote in his note on Instagram.

In the video, Disha looked radiant in a maroon dress, while Akshay looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. The clip ends with Akshay looking at the camera, saying “We miss you Katrina.”

Last year, actor Aftab Shivdasani reunited with his Awara Paagal Deewana co-star Akshay Kumar for Welcome to the Jungle.

The Welcome franchise is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Anees Bazmee. The first film Welcome was released in 2007 and the second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015. While Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starred in the first part, the second film featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

Other cast includes Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Neeraj Vora and Mushtaq Khan.

Akshay was last seen in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3, which also starred Amrita Rao and Arshad Warsi. Disha, on the other hand, last featured in Nag Ashwin’s epic film Kalki 2898 AD, released in theatres on 27 June, 2024.