‘Diabolical’: ‘House of the Dragon’ fans horrified as Aemond kisses Alicent in Season 3 premiere

The premiere of House of the Dragon season 3 on June 22 in India has already delivered one of the show's most disturbing — and hotly debated — moments. While the devastating aftermath of the Battle of the Gullet left viewers shaken, it was an intimate scene inside the Red Keep that truly sent the internet into meltdown.

In a moment few saw coming, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) crosses a shocking line by kissing his mother, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). The unsettling scene has ignited fierce debate online, with fans dissecting its implications.

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“AEMOND JUST KISSED HIS MOM ALICENT?! I had to rewind three times because there’s no way my eyes just witnessed that. House of the Dragon keeps finding new ways to leave me absolutely speechless,” wrote one X user.

“This can't be in books, right and also she's technically a Hightower not Targaryen so how does this work,” another user commented.

ALICENT AND AEMOND KISSED IN THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3 WTF???

This can't be in books, right and also she's technically a hightower not Targaryen so how does this work wtf is going on here 😭😭😭#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/esm1PRA73j — Hakuna Matata (@Abhi48441070) June 22, 2026

Following Aegon's sudden disappearance, Aemond assumes power as the realm's de facto ruler. As his grip on authority tightens, so does his emotional instability. In a private conversation with Alicent, he speaks passionately about loyalty, protection and his devotion to her. But beneath his words lies an unsettling intensity.

Without warning, Aemond pulls Alicent towards him and kisses her on the lips.

Alicent is visibly stunned. She neither reciprocates nor immediately pushes him away, frozen in a mix of shock, fear and disbelief. When Aemond finally steps back, he behaves as though nothing unusual has happened, leaving his mother emotionally paralysed.

Many viewers described the sequence as one of the most disturbing in the series.

“Diabolical,” wrote one X user.

Others argued that the moment should not have come as a surprise in the world of House of the Dragon.

“You guys are seriously shocked when Aemond kisses his mom, Alicent, after watching Daemon Targaryen sleep with (his niece) Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Aegon II Targaryen married his (sister) Helaena Targaryen,” read one post.

“MY EYES ARE BLEEDING FROM AEMOND KISSING HIS MOM ALICENT hbo you're gonna pay for making me see this,” another X user posted.

The series suggests that the moment stems from years of unresolved psychological trauma rather than a sudden impulse. Aemond's childhood under Alicent was shaped by emotional distance, political expectations and a lack of maternal warmth. Although Alicent cared deeply for her children, she rarely expressed affection or emotional vulnerability, leaving scars that continue to shape Aemond's increasingly disturbed psyche.