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photo-article-logo Monday, 22 June 2026

Prime Video drops first pics of ‘Alliance’ house ahead of June 26 premiere

The streamer’s first-ever daily reality series marks Kunal Kemmu’s debut as a host

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.06.26, 04:08 PM

With four days to go for the premiere of the Prime Video’s first-ever daily reality series Alliance, the streamer has released the first pictures of the house where the 16  contestants will be locked up.

The house is bathed in aesthetic colours with intricate embellishments. It boasts of a luxurious living room, a stunning kitchen area, an expansive garden and numerous other captivating elements. Take a look.

All pictures: Prime Video
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All pictures: Prime Video

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Glass doors mark the entrance, which is enveloped in greenery.

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The house seems to follow a minimalist theme, featuring muted tones, warm lighting, and cosy couches.

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The space features a grand, circular living area with patterned flooring, and earthy rock-inspired walls.

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Adapted from a Dutch reality show, Alliance will feature 16 contestants who begin as pairs, with alliances that constantly shift and break.

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The upcoming series marks Kemmu’s debut as a reality show host.

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Alliance will be available to stream from June 26.

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