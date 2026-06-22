Is Kolkata getting costlier to live in? Yes, but it’s not yet unmanageable, say residents

Wholesale price inflation surged to 9.68 per cent in May from 8.26 per cent in April, driven by rising fuel, power, food and manufacturing costs. Economists often point out that wholesale inflation does not immediately translate into higher household expenses, but many Kolkata residents say they are already feeling the impact in their kitchens and monthly budgets.

Rising prices hit household kitchens

“A gas cylinder lasts a month, if I’m being conservative. The price hikes are making it difficult to maintain that pace. This is the fourth time gas prices have gone up. I do not know the solution to this. My expenses are more in cooking than actually eating that food!”

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— Kakali Majumdar, school teacher

Affordable proteins slipping out of reach

“The cost of mutton and fish has been rising for a long time. But for the middle class, eggs and chicken were the cheaper alternative. Eggs are so costly now that it is impossible to consume them every day. Vegetables are no less costly. If I ask the sellers why they are so costly, all I get is that the markets are controlling the prices. I do not know the solution to this.”

— Sutirtha Mani, businessman

A gradual squeeze, not yet a crisis

“Wholesale price inflation doesn't directly relate to the rise in cost of living. Retail inflation does. Wholesale inflation can lead to retail inflation, but it's often not proportional. I wouldn’t say it’s unmanageable yet, but it’s definitely getting tighter. Wholesale inflation does trickle down to retail over time, so people are feeling the pinch in everyday expenses, but it’s more of a gradual squeeze than a sudden crisis.”

— Ayush Shaw, senior auditor

Rising expenses outpace household incomes

“The cost of living in Kolkata is indeed rising, and people like us can clearly feel the pressure. Everyday expenses such as groceries, fuel, and utility bills have increased, making it harder to stick to a monthly budget. Among people like us, there is a common concern that incomes are not rising at the same pace as expenses. While wealthier individuals may adjust their discretionary spending, the impact is far more severe on lower-income groups, who are finding it increasingly difficult to manage basic needs.”

— Mahasweta Chakraborti, soft skill trainer and language teacher

Higher prices and reduced ration support raise the burden

“Since the price of commodities has risen, daily necessities have naturally become more expensive. Our salaries have increased slightly as well, which has helped offset some of the burden. So while managing everyday expenses is certainly more difficult than before, the situation is not yet unbearable.

What has caused greater hardship, however, is the reduction in ration supplies. Earlier, we received rations more than twice a month, but now the distribution takes place only once a month, making it harder for many families to get by.”

— Lalima Das, house help

Buying less with the same budget

“Yes, prices are steadily rising. Compared to last year, essentials such as vegetables and groceries cost significantly more. Earlier, prices would fluctuate, but now they seem to only move upwards. As a result, families like ours have had to cut back on purchases. Our monthly budget has remained largely the same, but the quantity of goods we can buy has reduced. We are managing with less, and there is little indication that prices will come down anytime soon.”

— Atanu Kundu, retired government employee

Careful budgeting is becoming the new normal

“It definitely feels like the cost of living has gone up sharply over the past year. Groceries, cooking gas, electricity bills, ride fares; almost everything costs more now. My salary hasn't increased at the same pace, so I find myself cutting back on discretionary spending and being much more careful with monthly budgeting. It's not unmanageable yet, but everyday expenses are certainly putting more pressure on household finances.”

— Sourav Lahiri, computer engineer

Saving money is becoming increasingly difficult

“The rising cost of living is becoming increasingly difficult to manage. Inflation seems uncontrollable, driven largely by rising fuel prices and other socio-economic factors, but unfortunately, incomes for many middle-class professionals are not increasing at the same pace. I travel between cities for work, and the increase in transportation costs has had a direct impact on my monthly budget. As a result, saving money has become much harder, and balancing other household responsibilities is becoming a constant struggle. It's frustrating to work hard and still feel like you're falling behind financially.”

— Shreya Mukherjee, private sector employee