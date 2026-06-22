Huma Qureshi plays deaf and mute hitwoman from Mumbai in ‘Baby Doe Die Do’ trailer

Actress Huma Qureshi plays Baby, a deaf and mute contract killer from Mumbai, in Nachiket Samant's Baby Do Die Do, the trailer for which was dropped by Tips Official on Monday.

The two-minute, 27-second trailer introduces Baby as a highly skilled assassin who executes a string of murders with chilling precision. She also has an arsenal of unconventional weapons, including an umbrella that doubles as a gun.

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However, when one of her missions goes awry, Baby's past comes back to haunt her, forcing her to make impossible choices in a desperate fight for survival.

The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Pandey, Rahit Singh, Seema Pahwa, Himanshu Malik and Mangala Kenkre, who plays Baby's mother.

The screenplay has been written by Jasmeet K Reen, Nachiket Samant and Parveez Shaikh.

The official IMDb logline reads, "Follows a deaf and mute serial killer in Mumbai who can only hear her dead sister's voice as she commits murders for mysterious reasons."

Produced by Saqib Saleem, Baby Do Die Do is set to hit theatres on July 3.

Recently, Huma penned a note praising her Baby Do Die Do co-star and rumoured boyfriend Rahit Singh. Sharing a post on Instagram, she wrote: "A small-town boy from Banaras, he came to Mumbai carrying the same dream that brings thousands here every year. The difference is that when success didn't arrive overnight, he didn't quit. He stayed. He worked. He learned. He evolved... And now the spotlight finds him." The post was widely seen as her "hard launch" of their relationship.