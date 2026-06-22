In pictures: Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi attend Anshula Kapoor’s pre-wedding celebration

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor from his first wife, kicked off her wedding festivities on Sunday, ahead of tying the knot with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on July 6.

Her aunt Maheep Kapoor has shared photos of the pre-wedding celebration, attended by Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Here’s a look.

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Maheep posed for a family picture with Anshula. Maheep’s husband Sanjay Kapoor and their children Shanaya and Jahaan, were also present in the frame.

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Anshula turned heads in a golden embellished lehenga, styled with jhumkas and a maang tikka.

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Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actress Shanaya Kapoor attended the ceremony of her cousin Anshula in a white three-piece suit.

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Anshula was all smiles as she posed for the lens with her family.

While Khushi Kapoor dazzled in a pastel pink, sequinned sharara with intricate embellishments along the borders, Janhvi looked spectacular in a pink sari worn along with a stone studded necklace.

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Anshula, Maheep, Sanjay and Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita, were captured mid-dance in a candid moment.

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Anshula got engaged to screenwriter Rohan Thakkar in New York City’s Central Park last year.