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photo-article-logo Monday, 22 June 2026

In pictures: Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi attend Anshula Kapoor’s pre-wedding celebration

Anshula is set to tie the with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on July 6

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.06.26, 03:57 PM

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor from his first wife, kicked off her wedding festivities on Sunday, ahead of tying the knot with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on July 6. 

Her aunt Maheep Kapoor has shared photos of the pre-wedding celebration, attended by Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Here’s a look.

Maheep posed for a family picture with Anshula. Maheep’s husband Sanjay Kapoor and their children Shanaya and Jahaan, were also present in the frame.
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All pictures: Instagram
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Maheep posed for a family picture with Anshula. Maheep’s husband Sanjay Kapoor and their children Shanaya and Jahaan, were also present in the frame.

Anshula turned heads in a golden embellished lehenga, styled with jhumkas and a maang tikka.
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Anshula turned heads in a golden embellished lehenga, styled with jhumkas and a maang tikka

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actress Shanaya Kapoor attended the ceremony of her cousin Anshula in a white three-piece suit.
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Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actress Shanaya Kapoor attended the ceremony of her cousin Anshula in a white three-piece suit. 

Anshula Kapoor pre-wedding pictures
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Anshula was all smiles as she posed for the lens with her family. 

While Khushi Kapoor dazzled in a pastel pink, sequinned sharara with intricate embellishments along the borders, Janhvi looked spectacular in a pink sari worn along with a stone studded necklace. 

Anshula, Maheep, Sanjay and Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita, were captured mid-dance in a candid moment.
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Anshula, Maheep, Sanjay and Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita, were captured mid-dance in a candid moment. 

Anshula got engaged to screenwriter Rohan Thakkar in New York City’s Central Park last year.
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Anshula got engaged to screenwriter Rohan Thakkar in New York City’s Central Park last year. 

RELATED TOPICS

Anshula Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor Arjun Kapoor
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