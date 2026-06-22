Aamir Khan says his wedding with girlfriend Gauri Spratt will be a ‘private’ affair

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has said his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Gauri Spratt on July 5 will be a private affair, with only close family members and friends in attendance.

The actor said the couple has chosen to keep the celebrations simple and intimate rather than hosting a lavish event.

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“It will be very private. It’s a very simple registered marriage, at home, with just both families and really close friends,” Khan told Variety India.

The actor described the phase as a happy one in his life and referred to Spratt as a “blessing”.

Opening up about the public interest surrounding his wedding, Khan said, “‘I don’t see why (there’s all the frenzy). There is too much interest in the lives of celebrities, especially cricketers and actors. People should be interested in our work, not our personal lives. I don’t know how the information on my wedding had leaked. These days, nothing is off-bounds.”

Khan had publicly confirmed his relationship with Spratt in March 2025 during celebrations for his 60th birthday, introducing her to the media for the first time. The couple have since made a handful of public appearances together.

The wedding will mark Khan's third marriage. He was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the former couple share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

In 2005, Khan married filmmaker Kiran Rao. The two announced their separation in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Spratt is also a mother to a son from a previous relationship.