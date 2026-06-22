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regular-article-logo Monday, 22 June 2026

Andy Burnham confirms bid to succeed Keir Starmer as UK pime minister

'Keir has given huge service to our country and I want to thank him for his leadership and dedication during such a challenging period'

AP Published 22.06.26, 04:29 PM
Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham X/@AndyBurnhamGM

Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has confirmed he will run to succeed Keir Starmer as Labour leader and British prime minister.

He posted on social media that he will "put myself forward as part of this process."

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Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, considered another leading contender, said he will back Burnham.

That makes it more likely that Burnham will be selected without a leadership contest.

In a post on X, Burnham thanked Starmer for his service and leadership.

He said Starmer's decision to step down "marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will put myself forward as part of this process."

"The country expects stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most and that is what it will get."

He added: "People want to see progress on economic growth, cost of living, public services, housing and opportunities for the next generation. Political change should never distract from the responsibility to improve people's lives."

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