‘Dhurandhar’ song ‘FA9LA’ rapper Flipperachi enters Guinness World Records ahead of India tour

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi has entered the Guinness World Records after his song FA9LA, featured in Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, topped the most number of Billboard Arabia music charts.

The Dhurandhar song has turned the 37-year-old rapper into a household name in India. It was played during Akshaye Khanna’s iconic entry at an event in the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller.

FA9LA, released in May 2024, got recognition only in December 2025, with the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The song went viral on social media, thanks to its catchy beats and Akshaye Khanna’s dance moves.

The rapper was in the midst of a photoshoot when he was surprised with the news.

This comes ahead of the rapper’s India tour in March.

Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, is set to perform in Bengaluru on March 14 as part of the tour touted as his first visit to India following the success of the Dhurandhar track.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan alongside Akshaye, Dhurandhar is set in Pakistan's Lyari town and it centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

The action drama has smashed many box office records. It is the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career and the fifth highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Released on December 5, the film has so far earned Rs 805.97 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.