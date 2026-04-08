‘Dhurandhar’ composer and Behala boy Sayantan Guha reveals how chart-topping soundtrack hit its groove

Lutt Le Gaya was made in just three hours and Aari Aari might not have had Token and Reble’s rap, said 27-year-old producer-composer Sayantan Guha, who has worked with Shashwat Sachdev, on Dhurandhar and its sequel.

Music that “reveals what visuals hide” and a chart-topping album — Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller franchise is riding high not just on box office numbers, but on the back of a soundtrack that has become a phenomenon in its own right.

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In a conversation with My Kolkata, Guha revealed lesser-known facts about some of the film’s most loved tracks.

“Music is a character in itself in this film. It elevates the storyline and the characters. Without it, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge wouldn’t feel as immersive,” said Guha.

Sayantan Guha with Aditya Dhar Sourced by the correspondent

A defining shift in Guha’s approach came from a conversation with director Aditya Dhar when he began working on the films.

“He told me, ‘Music should not just support the scene, it should reveal what the visuals are hiding.’ That stayed with me. We began designing music to add subtext — fear, tension, even silence as a statement.”

Take Lutt Le Gaya, for instance. The high-energy track was conceptualised and completed in just three hours. “Ranveer Singh walked in with a reference just five days before the original film’s release. He wanted an electronic folk track with catchy beats. Aditya Dhar immediately got excited, and the song just came together,” said Guha. Singer Simran Choudhary was brought in and the track was wrapped up the same day.

Aari Aari, which now has over 12 million views on YouTube, originally had no rap section. “It felt bland, like it was missing an X factor. Bringing in Reble and Token changed everything. It was magic,” Guha said.

Similarly, Destiny underwent a crucial transformation. “Aditya Sir felt it needed a stronger Indian identity. Musician Vaibhav G was brought in and the addition of Mann Atkeya gave the track its hook. It just slapped,” Guha shared.

Even Jaiye Sajna came together at the last minute — composed on the final day before the sequel’s release, recalled the producer-composer who has also worked on Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

A defining shift in Guha’s approach came from a conversation with director Aditya Dhar when he began working on the films Sourced by the correspondent

The music album of Dhurandhar 2 has crossed four million views on YouTube in just 14 days, with multiple tracks trending in India. The sequel smashes box office records, overtaking the original.

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already earned over Rs 1,000 crore domestically and more than Rs 1,600 crore worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The film sees Ranveer Singh return as Hamza Ali Mazari, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan.

Up next, Guha, who hails from Kolkata’s Behala, is set to debut as a music director in an upcoming Hindi film.