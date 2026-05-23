Delhi High Court allows wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games selection trials

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the upcoming Asian Games selection trials, sharply criticising the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) selection policy as exclusionary and unfair, particularly for athletes returning after maternity break.

The latest order, passed by a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia and uploaded on Saturday, came after the court permitted Phogat’s participation in the trials scheduled for May 30–31, while also directing procedural safeguards to ensure transparency.

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“The appellant shall be permitted to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games, 2026, which are scheduled for 30.05.2026 and 31.05.2026,” the court said in its order.

The bench further directed that the trials be video-recorded by the WFI, while one independent observer each from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) must be present during the process.

“The policy and the circular are clearly exclusionary in nature as it does not give any discretion to Respondent No.1 (WFI) to consider iconic players like the appellant in view of the sabbatical taken on account of her maternity leave,” the court observed.

It also flagged concerns over procedural fairness, noting that the grounds cited in the show-cause notice “appear to be pre-mediated and reopening the closed issues” and stating that “it is necessary that the appellant is permitted to participate in the selection trials in the interest of the sport and justice”.

The order came on Phogat’s appeal against a May 18 single-judge ruling that had refused immediate relief regarding her participation in the trials.

Earlier on Friday, the court had also strongly questioned the WFI’s decision to declare Phogat ineligible for domestic competition, directing the Centre to consider setting up an expert panel to evaluate her case.

The bench emphasised that motherhood should not become a disadvantage for athletes, remarking that the federation should not act with “vengeance” and that deviations in selection policy raised serious concerns.

“Ask the experts to evaluate her chances.. Ensure that she participates,” the court orally said, adding that it would revisit the matter later in the day after receiving further details from the government counsel.

The court also questioned the rationale behind the disqualification, saying, “She became a mother in July 2025. We are in May. She is a wrestler of international repute. Why can't it be presumed that you changed it (selection criteria) for her. Whatever may be the feud or dispute, why should the cause of sports suffer? Motherhood is celebrated in the country, should it come to the detriment of a person?”

“The change in circular says all. Don't conduct yourself like this. This is not in the best interest of sports. Deviation from the earlier circular speaks volumes,” it added.

Phogat had challenged the WFI’s decision declaring her ineligible for domestic events till June 26, 2026, citing mandatory six-month notice requirements linked to athletes returning from retirement under anti-doping rules.

A wrestler of international repute, Phogat was earlier disqualified from the 50-kg category final at the Paris Olympics in August 2024 for being 100 gm overweight during the morning weigh-in. She had also been part of the 2023 protests by women wrestlers alleging sexual harassment against then WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.