'My favourite character': Boman Irani on playing Kishan Khurana in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'

Actor Boman Irani says the enduring love for "Khosla Ka Ghosla" two decades after its release is proof that it is ultimately the audience that decides what stands the test of time.

Irani was part of an ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas, in filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's 2006 film that became popular for its sharp writing and portrayal of middle-class Delhi life.

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The senior actor's portrayal of the loud, cunning and hilarious property dealer Kishan Khurana is widely regarded as one of the finest performances of his career.

And it remains Irani’s all-time favourite character.

“It is my favourite character…. it became my favourite character because I lived in a world I did not know of,” Irani told PTI in an interview, "Khosla Ka Ghosla" follows Kamal Kishore Khosla (Anupam Kher), a middle-class Delhiite whose plot of land is seized by unscrupulous property dealer Kishan Khurana. What follows is the family's comic and determined bid to outsmart the builder and reclaim what is rightfully theirs.

The small budget film received both critical acclaim and box office success after its release in September 2006.

Irani, who is set to return along with Kher for the movie's upcoming sequel, recalled how the film struggled to find takers initially.

The actor said it was ultimately the audience that decided its fate.

"It feels good. When we made the film, nobody wanted to buy it. Then when it gets seen, who decides? The public decides. And then, 20 years down the line, if it is still received with so much love and memory and appreciation, it means these things become timeless. We have to hope that we put in all our work so that it becomes timeless. That's what we should be remembered by," he added.

Irani said the second instalment is almost complete and he is excited for the movie to come out in theatres soon.

The actor will be seen next in Telugu film “Peddi”, headlined by Ram Charan.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, the sports drama also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu.

The film is slated to release in theatres on June 4.

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