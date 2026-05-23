MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 23 May 2026

Measles outbreak spirals in Bangladesh, over 500 suspected and confirmed child deaths reported

Health authorities have identified 62,507 suspected measles cases nationwide as well as 8,494 laboratory-confirmed infections between March 15 and May 23, data from the Directorate General of Health Services showed

Reuters Published 23.05.26, 09:18 PM
Child infected with measles

A woman adjusts a tube to ensure extra oxygen supply to a child infected with measles receiving treatment at the DNCC Hospital, following an outbreak across the country, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 6, 2026. Reuters file photo

At least 86 children have died from confirmed measles infections in Bangladesh this year, and another 426 with symptoms consistent with the disease, health officials said on Saturday, as the country battles one of its worst outbreaks in decades.

Cases have spread rapidly in recent months, overwhelming hospitals and placing severe strain on already fragile healthcare services, particularly in rural districts and densely populated low-income urban areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health authorities have identified 62,507 suspected measles cases nationwide as well as 8,494 laboratory-confirmed infections between March 15 and May 23, data from the Directorate General of Health Services showed.

Children under five are most vulnerable to severe infection and death, particularly those who have not been vaccinated or have only been partially immunized, health officials have said.

The World Health Organisation said last month declining routine immunisation coverage had increased the risk of a large-scale outbreak.

Since then, the government has expanded emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaigns targeting young children.

The government says it has also deployed rapid response teams, strengthened disease surveillance and increased the distribution of vitamin A to reduce complications.

Measles is one of the world’s most contagious diseases but can largely be prevented through two doses of vaccine.

RELATED TOPICS

Bangladesh Measles
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

War’s end on horizon? Trump says US-Iran 'lot closer', Tehran signals 'narrowing rift'

The officials and diplomats expressed hope that a final decision on the Pakistan-prepared draft could come within 48 hours as both sides review it
Rajnath Singh
Quote left Quote right

No power can stop India from being biggest exporter of weapons in 25-30 years

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT