Heatwave tightens grip across India as temperatures breach 44°C in several regions

Blistering heat and scorching summer winds swept across several parts of India on Saturday, pushing temperatures past 44 degrees Celsius in several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that temperatures across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are likely to rise further from Sunday onwards.

Delhi sizzled under dry scorching winds and relentless heat as mercury crossed the 44 degrees Celsius mark in parts of the national capital earlier this week, with Safdarjung logging 43.4 degrees Celsius. The city recorded its hottest May day since 2024, even though no formal heatwave was declared at that time. The IMD has issued a heatwave warning till May 24 for isolated parts of Delhi and a yellow alert till May 22, with temperatures expected to hover around 43–45 degrees Celsius in the current spell.

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Officials said northwesterly winds from the Thar Desert and adjoining regions are intensifying heat conditions in Delhi, trapping heat near the surface and keeping night temperatures high. The IMD also warned of continued dry conditions with no forecast of rainfall or thunderstorm activity in the near term, worsening the heat stress across the region.

Across the national capital, veterinarians and animal rescuers reported exhausted pigeons dropping unconscious from the sky, dehydrated eagles being picked up from roadsides, and street animals suffering from stomach toxicity amid the relentless heatwave. Distress calls involving birds and stray animals suffering from dehydration, heat strokes, and infections have risen sharply over the past few weeks as prolonged dry conditions and extreme temperatures continue to batter Delhi and the NCR.

According to doctors, hospitals across Delhi-NCR are also witnessing a rise in patients reporting heat-related ailments, including eye irritation, dehydration-induced headaches, and heat-triggered neurological symptoms.

In Punjab and Haryana, intense hot weather conditions prevailed. Rohtak in Haryana registered a maximum temperature at 44.1 degrees Celsius, while Punjab's Bathinda sizzled at 43.8 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana's maximum was 41.2 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala's maximum was 41.2 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's maximum settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius.

The punishing weather forced hospitals in Punjab to operationalise heat stroke management units, while Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh directed government hospitals to activate dedicated heat stroke management units with cooling measures, including ice packs and cold IV fluids, along with essential medical supplies. He said ORS and emergency drugs are well-stocked at every public health facility, and ambulance preparedness has been strengthened for pre-hospital cooling during transit.

Rajasthan continued to reel under an intense heatwave with temperatures nearing 46 degrees Celsius. Border district Jaisalmer recorded the highest maximum temperature at 45.9 degrees Celsius. Jaipur saw intense heat at 42.6 degrees Celsius, though a dust storm in the afternoon brought brief relief.

The weather department warned of harsher conditions in the coming days. Most parts of Rajasthan are likely to remain dry over the next week, with temperatures expected to rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius from May 24. Heatwave conditions are likely in several areas, with severe heatwave conditions at isolated locations. Gusty dust-laden winds of 20–30 kmph may provide temporary relief, but the overall outlook remains extremely hot.

In Telangana, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said 16 people have died in seven districts due to heatwave conditions during the current summer. He directed officials to identify villages recording very high temperatures, issue heat alerts, and ensure availability of drinking water, buttermilk, and ORS packets at public places and work sites.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla meteorological centre issued a yellow warning for heatwave conditions in parts of the state on May 26 and 27, covering Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, and Sirmaur. It also forecast a fresh wet spell and thunderstorms in several parts under the influence of a western disturbance.

In Jharkhand, the IMD issued a heatwave alert for the north-western districts of Garhwa, Palamu, and Chatra for Monday, while several other districts are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall over the next six days beginning May 24. An orange alert has also been issued for rain in north-eastern and some central districts, especially Dhanbad, for Sunday.

The extreme conditions have begun to strain not just people, but also animals and birds across regions, with reports of widespread distress among wildlife in urban and rural areas.

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader and MP Kishori Lal Sharma wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking immediate intervention over the deteriorating power supply situation in the Amethi parliamentary constituency amid heatwave conditions. In his May 21 letter, he said residents have been facing prolonged and unscheduled power cuts affecting farmers, students, traders and the general public, while irrigation activities in agricultural fields were also hit.

In view of prevailing heatwave-like conditions across the country, doctors have warned that prolonged exposure to high temperatures may adversely affect not only physical well-being but also eye and neurological functioning, especially among children, senior citizens and people with pre-existing medical conditions.