Varun Dhawan’s obsession to become a father sparks chaos in ‘Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy-drama Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai features Varun Dhawan as a morally questionable character whose obsession to become a father lands him in “double trouble”, shows the trailer of the film dropped by the makers on Saturday.

The promo also features Mrunal Thakur as Varun’s wife and Pooja Hegde playing his girlfriend.

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The three-minute-16-second trailer opens with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in a courtroom during their divorce hearing. When asked about the reason behind the separation, a visibly frustrated Mrunal reveals that she is fed up with her husband’s over-the-top affection and constant obsession with intimacy.

Defending himself, Varun’s character admits that all he has ever desperately wanted is to become a father.

While the divorce proceedings are underway, Varun’s character meets a charming young woman, played by Pooja Hegde, at a nightclub, and the two instantly hit it off.

However, chaos and trouble erupt after Varun found out that his wife and girlfriend are both pregnant.

Billed as a “double trouble love story”, the film also stars Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday and Mouni Roy.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to hit theatres on June 5.