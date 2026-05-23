Makers of Ilaiyaraaja biopic unveil video to celebrate 50 years of composer in Indian cinema

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s upcoming biopic received a major promotional push with the makers unveiling a special tribute video marking 50 years of the legendary composer's journey in Indian cinema.

Produced by Connekkt Media and Mercuri Movies in association with WPP Production, the tribute video celebrates the golden jubilee of Ilaiyaraaja's debut through the 1976 Tamil film Annakili, whose music went on to redefine the soundscape of Indian cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers said the tribute has drawn widespread appreciation online for its emotional storytelling, cinematic presentation, and innovative use of artificial intelligence-backed filmmaking tools.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for more than 1,500 films and over 9,000 songs across nine languages during a career spanning five decades.

“Ilaiyaraaja sir's music is not just a soundtrack, it is the emotional memory of generations across the world,” Connekkt Media founder Varun Mathur said in a statement.

“As he completes 50 extraordinary years in cinema, we wanted to create something that redefines content and stands at par with the best in the world, just like his music has done film after film,” he added.

According to the makers, the tribute video combines cinematic storytelling with advanced AI-driven creative workflows to present the composer's legacy in a contemporary and globally appealing format.

Mercuri Group MD and Group CEO Sriram Bakthisaran said the initiative aimed to celebrate not just a composer, but an emotion deeply connected with audiences for decades.

“To bring the tools of tomorrow to bear in celebrating that legacy is both a privilege and a responsibility,” he said, adding that AI could help reduce production costs while supporting creative talent.

WPP Production CEO Karthik Nagarajan described the project as an example of how culture and technology can complement each other.

“The most enduring creative work sits at the intersection of emotion, culture and innovation,” Nagarajan said.

The biopic on Ilaiyaraaja is currently under production, though the makers are yet to announce its release date.