Julia Roberts set to star in the film adaptation of Katy Hays’ new novel ‘Home Economics’

Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts is set to star and produce her upcoming project, Home Economics, which is an adaptation of Katy Hays’ upcoming novel.

Alongside the actress, the Sony-backed 3000 Pictures project is being produced by Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill under their Red Om Films banner, along with Marc Platt through Marc Platt Productions, Deadline reported. Plot details of the film are currently under wraps.

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Home Economics sparked a competitive bidding war before landing at Pamela Dorman Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House’s Viking, which is slated to publish the novel in 2027.

The book has also reportedly been acquired across 11 international territories. Hays will additionally serve as an executive producer on the film.

Roberts was last seen in After the Hunt, which was released in 2025.

She will next appear in Panic Carefully, directed by Sam Esmail and co-starring Elizabeth Olsen, Eddie Redmayne, Brian Tyree Henry, Joe Alwyn, and Aidan Gillen.