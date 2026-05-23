‘My Hero Academia’, ‘Apothecary Diaries’ bag major titles at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026

Popular anime titles My Hero Academia, Gachiakuta and Solo Levelling were among the major winners at the 10th edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, held in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday (IST).

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba became the most awarded series of the night, bagging six titles in notable categories, including Film of the Year and Best Score.

ADVERTISEMENT

While My Hero Academia Final Season took home the Anime of the Year title, Gachiakuta bagged four awards in important sections— Best New Series, Best Character Design and Best Background Art.

Historical fantasy Apothecary Diaries Season 2, also trailed behind Demon Slayer, becoming the second most awarded anime this year, winning five awards at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including Best Main Character (Maomao), Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese, Aoi Yuki as Maomao), and Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi, Abhishek Sharma as Jinshi).

Dan Da Dan Season 2 also emerged among the biggest winners, taking home the Best Opening Sequence (On The Way by AiNA THE END) title and Best Comedy Anime.

Here’s a list of all the winners:

Anime of the Year — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Film of the Year — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Continuing Series — ONE PIECE

Best New Series — Gachiakuta

Best Original Anime — Lazarus

Best Animation — Solo Levelling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Best Character Design — Gachiakuta

Best Director — The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Best Background Art — Gachiakuta

Best Romance Anime — The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Best Comedy Anime — DAN DA DAN Season 2

Best Action Anime — Solo Levelling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Best Isekai Anime — Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

Best Drama Anime — The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Best Slice of Life Anime — SPY x FAMILY Season 3

Best Main Character — Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)

Best Supporting Character — Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character — Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 3)

Best Anime Song — “IRIS OUT” by Kenshi Yonezu (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)

Best Score — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Opening Sequence — “On The Way” by AiNA THE END (DAN DA DAN Season 2)

Best Ending Sequence — “I” by BUMP OF CHICKEN (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) — Aoi Yuki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic) — Tariq Obaid as Taro Sakamoto (SAKAMOTO DAYS)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese) — Charles Emmanuel as Akaza (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish) — Carles Teruel as Akaza (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle)

Best Voice Artist Performance (English) — Lucien Dodge as Akaza (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle)

Best Voice Artist Performance (French) — Bastien Bourlé as Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)

Best Voice Artist Performance (German) — Gerrit Schmidt-Foß as Akaza (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Hindi) — Abhishek Sharma as Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian) — Mosè Singh as Denji (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish) — Jose Antonio Toledano as Akaza (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle)