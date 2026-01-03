‘Dhurandhar’ registers first single-digit haul on Day 29, ‘Ikkis’ crosses Rs 10 crore on Day 2

Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster Dhurandhar registered its first single-digit daily earning on Day 29 amid a record-breaking box office run, as per latest trade figures.

However, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller stayed ahead of Sriram Raghavan’s latest war drama Ikkis in terms of daily collection at the domestic box office.

Ikkis crossed over to double digits on its second day of theatrical run, earning Rs 3.5 crore on Day 2, as per records with industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. Dhurandhar, on the other hand, earned Rs 8.75 crore nett on the day.

Starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, Ikkis is a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee Lt. Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film also marks the final big-screen appearance of late actor Dharmendra.

Ikkis earned Rs 7 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 3.50 crore nett on Day 2, taking the two-day total to Rs 10.50 crore nett. It had an overall occupancy rate of 14.72 per cent on Saturday.

Produced by Maddock Films and presented by JioStudios, Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Vivaan Shah, Rahul Dev, Sikandar Kher in key roles.

The total domestic collection of Dhurandhar stands at Rs 747.75 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. The film stars Ranveer Singh as agent Hamza Ali Mazari. Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan round off the cast of Dhurandhar.

On the other hand, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has earned Rs 163.19 crore nett in 15 days. The gross collection in India stands at Rs 199 crore.