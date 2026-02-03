‘Superboys of Malegaon’ actor Vineet Kumar Singh wraps up shooting for his new film co-starring Saiyami Kher

Superboys of Malegaon star Vineet Kumar Singh wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film alongside actress Saiyami Kher, shows a behind-the-scenes picture shared by director Vikram Phadnis.

The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Maniesh Paul in key roles. The filmmaker on Sunday shared a monochrome picture from the sets of the upcoming film, which features Vineet.

“And it's a Wrap for this incredible guy @vineet_ksofficial on our film! What an amazing experience to direct you and see your craft !! I can't wait for the world to see u! Onwards & Upwards,” he wrote on Instagram.

The upcoming film is set to reunite Vineet and Saiyami after their film Jaat, which released last year. It was directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Also starring Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda, Jaat is a high-octane thriller set in the aftermath of the 2009 Tamil civilian war.

The narrative kicks off when Ranatunga (Hooda), a war criminal, flees from Sri Lanka and arrives in India with stolen treasure. With the help of his gang, he establishes a lethal regime across thirty villages. As oppression deepens and hope fades, Brig. Baldev Pratap Singh (Deol) comes to their rescue.

Vineet was recently seen in the romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. Released in November 2025, the Aanand L Rai directorial starred Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in the lead roles.