‘Dhurandhar’ actor Gaurav Gera says franchise helped rebuild his self-esteem: ‘Getting more respect’

Actor Gaurav Gera, who is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar, says the franchise has played a key role in rebuilding his self-esteem.

In a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay, Gera spoke candidly about the impact of the films on his personal and professional life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After Dhurandhar, I am getting more respect. Abhi bhi itna nahi pehchante, but I like it that way. My self-esteem has improved. Mujhe bahut zyada zarurat thi Dhurandhar ki. Not just to be a part of it, but also for it to be received well. I am really thankful,” he said.

“There was a time when I was very deeply in love. I never want to go back to that. I don’t want to make someone so special again that they have the power to hurt me. I think women move on. I used to get female attention even before Dhurandhar. For the last two years, I felt it was over, but then Dhurandhar happened,” Gera added.

Gera began his acting career in 2001 with the television show Life Nahin Hai Laddoo, before going on to feature in popular series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. He was also part of shows like Hero - Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, and Babban Bhai vs Bimla Tai. His film credits include Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na, The Shaukeens and MSG: The Messenger of God.

He later gained recognition for his comic character sketches on social media, including Chutki, Shopkeeper and Billi Massi.

In Dhurandhar, Gera plays an Indian spy operating undercover as a milk soda vendor in Pakistan. The two-part spy thriller franchise directed by Aditya Dhar has emerged as a major box office success, grossing over Rs 3,000 crore globally.

The franchise also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.