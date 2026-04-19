‘Dhurandhar 2’ feels the heat as Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ inches towards Rs 50-crore mark domestically

The box office momentum of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is beginning to feel the impact of fresh competition from Bhooth Bangla, as the Akshay Kumar-starrer continued to post strong numbers on Day 2.

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, has collected over Rs 40 crore gross at the domestic box office within its opening weekend. The film, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Tabu, opened with Rs 21.60 crore and surged to Rs 25.65 crore on Saturday, taking its total domestic gross collection to Rs 47.25 crore.

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Gabbi shared the figures on social media, writing, “Yeh bangla blockbuster aur bhooth-buster dono hai! #BhoothBangla In Cinemas Now, book your tickets: Link in bio,” while a poster accompanying the post read, “Kings of comedy shine at the box office. Rs 47.25 crore GBOC India,”.

The film marks Kumar’s reunion with Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo have previously delivered successful comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhagam Bhag, with their last collaboration being Khatta Meetha.

Kumar is also set to appear in Priyadarshan’s upcoming project Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has completed a month-long theatrical run and is witnessing a slowdown, partly attributed to the new release Bhooth Bangla. On Day 31, the film collected Rs 4.65 crore nett domestically, showing a 72.2 per cent jump from the previous day’s Rs 2.70 crore nett.

The film’s India nett collections now stand at Rs 1,110.47 crore, with gross earnings at Rs 1,329.31 crore.

Globally, however, the film continues a steady run. With an additional Rs 1.10 crore on Day 31, its overseas gross has reached Rs 419.60 crore, pushing its worldwide total to Rs 1,748.91 crore.

The film has crossed the worldwide gross of Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742 crore gross) and is now inching closer to the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788.06 crore gross).